Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded down $6.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $536.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,878. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.76. The company has a market cap of $237.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.08.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

