Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 494,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 67,768 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 776,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after buying an additional 39,278 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 528,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 60,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,349. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25.

