Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,431 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,975.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,975.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MSM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,657. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.