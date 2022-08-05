Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $190.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,593. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.42. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

