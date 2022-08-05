Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading Down 6.3%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $27.44. 16,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,182,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. The firm had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,127,000 after acquiring an additional 326,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,527,000 after purchasing an additional 182,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,748,000 after purchasing an additional 189,595 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

