Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Issues Earnings Results

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 5.3 %

NOG stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. 30,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.51%.

NOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,673,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,044,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 418,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 386,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,127,000 after acquiring an additional 326,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

