Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.63

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.63 and traded as high as $41.39. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 20,558 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Northeast Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $341.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

Institutional Trading of Northeast Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Stories

