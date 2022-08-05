Northcoast Research Lowers EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Neutral

Northcoast Research cut shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair cut shares of EVO Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

EVO Payments Stock Performance

Shares of EVOP opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 668.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $33.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVO Payments

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,553. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,387,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVO Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the first quarter valued at $28,300,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 108.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after acquiring an additional 609,713 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after buying an additional 526,837 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $11,803,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 353,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Further Reading

