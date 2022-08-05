NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NMI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.36.

NMI Price Performance

NMIH traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,746. NMI has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NMI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 55.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 36.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

