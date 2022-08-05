NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60.00

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $152,656.50 and approximately $60.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for about $857.74 or 0.03744327 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,906.13 or 0.99992856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003687 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00131745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00033354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065781 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 178 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_.

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

According to CryptoCompare, "Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them."

