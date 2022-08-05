NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered NFI Group from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.44.

NFI Group Stock Performance

TSE:NFI opened at C$14.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.03. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$10.39 and a 1-year high of C$31.80.

Insider Activity

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.59) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$581.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$631.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.6795333 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 334,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,119,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,452,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,449,145.12. Insiders bought a total of 445,900 shares of company stock worth $5,473,917 over the last quarter.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

