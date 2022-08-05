NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Trading Down 2.4 %

TSE NFI opened at C$14.12 on Friday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$10.39 and a 1-year high of C$31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -16.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$581.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$631.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.6795333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 334,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.32 per share, with a total value of C$4,119,808.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,452,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,449,145.12. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 445,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,917.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.