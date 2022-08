Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.00

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $13.07. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 139,561 shares traded.

Newcrest Mining Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.