Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.00

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $13.07. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 139,561 shares traded.
Newcrest Mining Trading Up 2.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68.
Newcrest Mining Company Profile
Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newcrest Mining (NCMGY)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.