New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.74 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.01. New York Times has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 61.5% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New York Times by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,234,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of New York Times by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,187,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 443,684 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cannonball Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

