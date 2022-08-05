New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.74 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.
New York Times Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.01. New York Times has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67.
New York Times Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cannonball Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.
About New York Times
The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.
