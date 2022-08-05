New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.63

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
New World Development Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.
About New World Development
New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.
