New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Up to $61.32

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.32, but opened at $64.61. New Relic shares last traded at $65.56, with a volume of 5,159 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

New Relic Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average is $63.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 74.08%. The company had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,679.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,679.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $96,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,430.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,847 shares of company stock worth $3,694,801. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth $52,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Articles

