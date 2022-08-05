New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.62. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $52.37.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $597,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

