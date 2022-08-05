New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

GBR opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

