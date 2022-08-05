Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVRO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Nevro to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.82.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Price Performance

NYSE:NVRO traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. Nevro has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $127.97.

Insider Activity at Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,250 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 138.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 49.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.