Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.06.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX traded up $8.17 on Friday, hitting $104.10. 18,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.46. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 133.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.