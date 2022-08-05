Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 669.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $229.91 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $102.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

