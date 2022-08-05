Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,312 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 2.4% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.57 on Friday, reaching $225.34. 150,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,504,563. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

