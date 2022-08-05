Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) PT Raised to €56.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €51.00 ($52.58) to €56.00 ($57.73) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($41.24) to €45.00 ($46.39) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €53.00 ($54.64) to €55.00 ($56.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($77.32) to €65.00 ($67.01) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €47.00 ($48.45) to €50.00 ($51.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.60.

Neste Oyj Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $24.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $32.68.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

