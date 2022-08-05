NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

NeoWorld Cash (NASH) traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. NeoWorld Cash has a total market cap of $30,824.91 and $10.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NeoWorld Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NeoWorld Cash has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,004.53 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003656 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00131248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00065859 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Profile

NASH is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. The official message board for NeoWorld Cash is blog.neoworld.io. NeoWorld Cash’s official website is neoworld.io. The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech. NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NeoWorld Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

