Needham & Company LLC Boosts Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $77.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. Axonics has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Axonics by 15.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 401.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

