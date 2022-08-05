Nebulas Price Tops $0.0420 on Top Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. Nebulas has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $992,818.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,107.63 or 0.99999066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00175211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00131240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033553 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,045,079 coins and its circulating supply is 62,533,277 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

