Neblio (NEBL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $452,949.00

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 106.9% against the dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $452,949.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00027502 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017500 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,374,237 coins and its circulating supply is 19,297,578 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.