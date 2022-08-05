Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NMM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NMM stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. 2,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $37.16.

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $236.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

