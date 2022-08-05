NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($4.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 315 ($3.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.06) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 342 ($4.19).

LON NWG opened at GBX 250 ($3.06) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £26.02 billion and a PE ratio of 963.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 225.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 224.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

In other news, insider Lena Wilson bought 10,000 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($26,957.48).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

