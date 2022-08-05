Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Natuzzi Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.07 million, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natuzzi during the first quarter worth about $534,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

