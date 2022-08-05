Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$0.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Shares of NGVC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 133,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,022. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $384.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

