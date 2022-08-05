National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPKGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPK traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.87. 27,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,127. National Presto Industries has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $92.50. The company has a market capitalization of $521.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04.

Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPK. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Articles

