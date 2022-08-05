National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stake Decreased by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 115,441 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas makes up 4.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.64% of National Fuel Gas worth $39,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.7 %

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.88. 17,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,095. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

