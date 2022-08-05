National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 124.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NCMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,289. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.76. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 564.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 638,641 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 753,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,418,000.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

