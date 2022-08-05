National Bankshares Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$62.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 55.94% from the stock’s current price.

TSU has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cormark increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price (up previously from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.00.

Shares of TSU stock traded up C$1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,299. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.97. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.12 and a 52 week high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$110.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$104.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.1199998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$1,837,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,876 shares in the company, valued at C$4,974,587.33.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

