National Bankshares Boosts IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$2.40

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.92.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 10.4 %

TSE:IMG traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,258. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$1.72 and a one year high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of C$823.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.22.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$451.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

