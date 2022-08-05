Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Natera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. 2,438,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.33. Natera has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz acquired 219,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Natera by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Natera by 20.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 215.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Natera by 80.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

