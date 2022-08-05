Nasstar (LON:NASA) Trading Down 87.7%

Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 87.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.75 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.16). Approximately 6,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,297,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.27).

The firm has a market cap of £78.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.75.

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

