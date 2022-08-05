Nano Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00004492 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $139.57 million and $1.85 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006057 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

