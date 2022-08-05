Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $670.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.67 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.10)-$0.00 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.40. 864,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,331. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $2,949,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 103.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.