Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:MYE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 86,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,793. Myers Industries has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $785.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

