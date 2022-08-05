My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $755,350.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.38 or 0.00627558 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

