My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $755,350.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.38 or 0.00627558 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015502 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
My DeFi Pet Profile
My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.
My DeFi Pet Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.