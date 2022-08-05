Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Shares Down 16.7%

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) was down 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 177,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 176,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$6.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76.

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

