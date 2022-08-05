M&T Bank Corp Sells 10,840 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $46,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.12. The company had a trading volume of 91,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,770. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

