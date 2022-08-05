M&T Bank Corp Purchases 20,788 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,190 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $60,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

ADBE traded down $2.58 on Friday, hitting $428.01. 47,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,972. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.29. The stock has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

