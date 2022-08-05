M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,369 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.56% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $87,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.58. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,404. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

