M&T Bank Corp Buys 267,930 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,446,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,930 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $100,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 746,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REET traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $25.47. 7,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,527. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $30.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94.

