M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises about 0.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.78% of M&T Bank worth $169,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $2,063,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $3,343,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MTB traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,051. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.84. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.