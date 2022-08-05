mStable USD Price Tops $1.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.93 million and $23,444.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,995.59 or 0.99967051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00046365 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00028652 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001696 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.