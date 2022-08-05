MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Boosted by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $496.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.48 and a 200-day moving average of $465.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.25.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

